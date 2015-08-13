UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds Net income forecast) Aug 13 (Reuters)- Asrapport Dining Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.71 2.67 15.14
(+39.0 pct) (+50.5 pct) (+35.5 pct) Operating 175 mln 266 mln 707 mln
(-34.1 pct) (+184.5 pct) (+0.9 pct) Recurring 169 mln 249 mln 636 mln
(-32.0 pct) (+150.4 pct) (+2.1 pct) Net 134 mln 207 mln 409 mln
(-35.3 pct) (+174.6 pct) (+5.2 pct) EPS 6.41 yen 11.18 yen 20.22 yen EPS Diluted 6.12 yen 10.74 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Asrapport Dining Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.