FX loans biggest threat to Polish banks, central bank says
WARSAW, March 24 Poland's central bank said on Friday that foreign-currency loans remain the biggest risk for Polish banks.
Aug 13 Hubei Fuxing Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Says h1 net profit up 24.62 percent y/y at 249.35 million yuan ($38.87 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JVnf6v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4154 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
WARSAW, March 24 Poland's central bank said on Friday that foreign-currency loans remain the biggest risk for Polish banks.
* Vitalhub Corp. Announces first two acquisitions and brokered private placement offering of up to $10,000,000