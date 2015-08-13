BRIEF-Immunicum says uplisting to Nasdaq Stockholm postponed
* Says Stockholm's listing committee has postponed decision on Immunicum's application for admission to trading
Aug 13 Huadong Medicine Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 71.25 percent y/y at 666.59 million yuan ($104.18 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HIdBOy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3982 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says Stockholm's listing committee has postponed decision on Immunicum's application for admission to trading
WASHINGTON, March 24 A member of the House Republican team trying to win support to pass a bill dismantling Obamacare said on Friday the "next few votes" needed would be the toughest to secure.