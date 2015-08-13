BRIEF-Immunicum says uplisting to Nasdaq Stockholm postponed
* Says Stockholm's listing committee has postponed decision on Immunicum's application for admission to trading
Aug 13 Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.04 billion yuan ($162.55 million) in share private placement to acquire assets, fund project and replenish capital
* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 14
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Wld9kq; bit.ly/1IJy7Cn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3982 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
WASHINGTON, March 24 A member of the House Republican team trying to win support to pass a bill dismantling Obamacare said on Friday the "next few votes" needed would be the toughest to secure.