Aug 13 Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.04 billion yuan ($162.55 million) in share private placement to acquire assets, fund project and replenish capital

* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Wld9kq; bit.ly/1IJy7Cn

($1 = 6.3982 Chinese yuan renminbi)