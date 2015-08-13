BRIEF-BancFirst Corp board elected David Rainbolt as Chairman - SEC Filing
* David Rainbolt will continue serving as CEO of company - SEC Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n1Wvt2) Further company coverage:
Aug 13 HTC Corp
* Says to reduce operating expenditure by 35 percent and reduce headcount by 15 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Gold)
* David Rainbolt will continue serving as CEO of company - SEC Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n1Wvt2) Further company coverage:
* ADM board of directors nominates Suzan F. Harrison to board