Aug 13 Macrolink Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 4.5 billion yuan ($703.32 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay debts

* Says trading of shares to resume on Aug 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J1SEPA; bit.ly/1NsAGKh

