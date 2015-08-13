BRIEF-Fairfax India says buys 38 pct of Bangalore International Airport Ltd
* Fairfax India acquires 38% of Bangalore International Airport Limited
Aug 13 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :
* ICE clear U.S. raises Cotton #2 (CT) margins for hedgers by 11.5 percent to $1,450 per contract from $1,300
* ICE clear U.S. raises Soybean (IS) margins for hedgers by 8.6 percent to $3,150 per contract from $2,900
ICE says the margin requirements are effective with the open of business Friday, August 14, 2015 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru) )
* Gold prices gain as dollar steadies (Updates to open of U.S. trading; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)