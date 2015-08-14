** Miner Glencore shares touched all-time low, top loser on FTSE 350 mining index

** Deutsche Bank cuts TP to 270p from 295p, maintains "hold" rating

** Broker cites downside risks such as lower commodity prices than expected or stronger operating currency.

** Glencore operates in a number of developing countries where changes to fiscal regimes or ownership could materially impact the valuation of the assets in those regions

** Co on Friday sold stakes in three mines it inherited through its Xstrata takeover for about $290 mln.

** Other base metals miners Rio Tinto, BHP, Antofagasta, Anglo down 0.1-0.2 pct

** At 0735GMT, Glencore shares were down 1.2 pct to 174.65p