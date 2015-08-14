BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 14 Huadong Medicine Co Ltd
* Says expects Jan-Sept net profit to rise 55-70 percent y/y to 850.25-932.54 million yuan ($133.04-$145.92 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TAv6ay
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3908 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million