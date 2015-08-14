BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year
Aug 14 Jiangxi Boya Bio-pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire pharma assets for 667.6 million yuan ($104.46 million) via cash, share issue

($1 = 6.3908 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million