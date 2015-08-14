Aug 14 Yifeng Pharmacy Chain Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.35 billion yuan ($211.24 million) in share private placement to fund acquisition, fund projects

* Says shares to resume trading on August 17

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Klj53O; bit.ly/1WoEguT

($1 = 6.3908 Chinese yuan renminbi)