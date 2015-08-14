Aug 14 Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co Ltd

* Says to invest 180 million yuan ($28.17 million) in digital systems firm

* Says plans to invest 100 million yuan to set up an investment fund with partner

* Says to invest $5 million in semiconductor firm Xingtera

* Says shares to resume trading on August 17

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TAVn8H; bit.ly/1MnMsXx; bit.ly/1N7aE1U; bit.ly/1Pp0Oqt

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3908 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)