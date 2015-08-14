Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 14 Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co Ltd
* Says to invest 180 million yuan ($28.17 million) in digital systems firm
* Says plans to invest 100 million yuan to set up an investment fund with partner
* Says to invest $5 million in semiconductor firm Xingtera
* Says shares to resume trading on August 17
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TAVn8H; bit.ly/1MnMsXx; bit.ly/1N7aE1U; bit.ly/1Pp0Oqt
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3908 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
