Aug 14 Standard Life Plc :

* Standard life seeks regulatory approval to increase stake in HDFC LIFE

* Terms have been agreed with HDFC to seek regulatory approval to take an increased stake in HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co Ltd

* Terms agreed for a consideration of about 169 million stg

