Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Aug 14 Standard Life Plc :
* Standard life seeks regulatory approval to increase stake in HDFC LIFE
* Terms have been agreed with HDFC to seek regulatory approval to take an increased stake in HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co Ltd
* Terms agreed for a consideration of about 169 million stg
* This would take total stake from 26 pct to 35 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, March 31 Spanish renewable energy firm Cox Energy is in advanced talks to bring in a partner for its South American operations, the company told Reuters on Friday.