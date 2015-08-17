** British plumbing supplies co Wolseley up c.2 pct,
top FTSE-100 gainer & on-track for largest intraday gain
in c.1 mnth on Citi taking bullish stance
** Brokerage says co well placed for medium term assuming
sustained macro recovery & employment growth in the U.S. despite
rising rates
** Co in June says on track to meet analysts' FY
expectations, pinning hopes on strong growth in its largest
market, the United States
** Citi upgrades stock to "buy" from "neutral" & moves up TP
to 4725p from 4100p
** 12 of 24 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 11
"hold" and 1 "sell" or lower; their median PT is 4400p
** Upgrade reflects slightly higher FY17 earnings estimate &
valuation higher on sector re-rating, potential for share gain &
margin expansion
** Up to Friday's close, stock had risen c.14 pct YTD,
outpacing 6 pct gain in E300 Industrial Goods & Services Index
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)