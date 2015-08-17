** Bovis Homes down c.3 pct & 4th top FTSE-250 loser after housebuilder's in-line results fail to impress market

** Comes off 7-yr high of 1206p after H1 pretax profit & rev rise 9 pct to 53.8 mln stg & 350.7 mln stg respectively

** With analysts & market quite bullish on stock already, leaves no scope to climb today, a market maker says

** 9 of 12 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 2 "hold" and 1 "sell" or lower; their median PT is 1162p

** Housebuilders have had a particularly strong run after decisive election, changes around planning consent process & positive news on timing of probable interest rate hike

** FTSE group of mostly housebuilders and some related stocks up c.26 pct YTD; Bovis up c.36 pct

** Stock favoured among London's midcap builders by many investors due to high growth potential

** Sanlam Securities says co now trading in line with the peer group on 12 times 2015 consensus earnings and 10 times 2016

** Almost half of 30-day avg volume traded through in first 1 hr 15 mins (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)