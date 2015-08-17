UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 17 Zhang Jia Jie Tourism Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 189.6 million yuan ($29.65 million) in cableway project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Pute2l
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3940 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.