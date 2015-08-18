US STOCKS-Consumer discretionary lead Wall St gains, Trump-Xi meet eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Aug 18 Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd
* Says gets banking regulator's approval for assets acquisition via share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HTs7Dd
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 06 (Fitch) This announcement replaces the version published on 9 March to correct the business environment assessment to 'low risk' from 'medium risk.' Fitch Ratings has assigned Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA+' with a Stable Outlook and a Short-Term IDR of 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings and Stable Outlook reflect the following key rating drivers: The ratings of CDB a
MOSCOW, April 6 Russian gross domestic product is expected to grow by 2 percent this year, increasing annually by 1.5 percent from 2018 to 2020, an economic forecast presented by the minister Maxim Oreshkin showed on Thursday.