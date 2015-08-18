(Refiles to fix spelling of "holds" in headline and to add bullet point)

Aug 18 Hundsun Technologies Inc

* Says Central Huijin holds 1.76 percent or 10.9 million shares in the company as of Aug 14

* Says unit investigated by securities regulator for possible violation of securities laws

* Says China Securities Finance Corp holds 1.23 percent or 7.6 million shares in the company as of Aug 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LiDHPM; bit.ly/1Pxctna

