Fitch: Traditional Investment Managers Face Financial Headwinds
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Traditional Investment Managers: Industry Overview https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/888238 NEW YORK, April 06 (Fitch) Traditional investment managers (IMs) could experience modest financial performance pressure over the intermediate term, if and when the extended period of generally rising asset prices comes to an end, according to Fitch Ratings' Traditional Investment Managers Industry Overview report