Aug 19 Zhejiang Wanliyang Transmission Co Ltd

* Says it and partners sign framework agreement to acquire 70 percent stake in Jinxing Automotive Interior Decoration Co for 160 million yuan ($25.02 million)

* Says shares to resume trading on August 20

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J3AnST; bit.ly/1hMa5xH

