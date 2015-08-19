UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 19 Zhejiang Wanliyang Transmission Co Ltd
* Says it and partners sign framework agreement to acquire 70 percent stake in Jinxing Automotive Interior Decoration Co for 160 million yuan ($25.02 million)
* Says shares to resume trading on August 20
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J3AnST; bit.ly/1hMa5xH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3956 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.