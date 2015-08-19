Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 19 Guangxi Future Technology Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to invest in smart city project worth at least 1.5 billion yuan ($234.54 million)
* Says signs property development agreement worth 769 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TT69MK; bit.ly/1gXiEoP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3956 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order