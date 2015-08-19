BRIEF-Focus Graphite increases private placement offering to $2.5 mln to $1.5 mln
* Company expects to proceed with closing of second tranche shortly
8월20일 (로이터) - '채권왕'으로 통하는 야누스 캐피탈 그룹 의 빌 그로스가 연방준비제도(FED·이하 연준)는 경제 상황보다는 시장 상황을 우선시해 9월에 금리인상에 나설 것이라고 19일(현지시간) 트위터를 통해 밝혔다. 그로스는 "연준은 9월에 금리인상에 나선다. 경제 조건들보다는 금융시장의 상황이 중요시될 것"이라고 단언한 뒤 "이는 연준이 경제 지표에 상관없이 정책 정상화에 착수할 것임을 의미한다"고 강조했다.
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.