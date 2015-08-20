UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 20 Beijing WKW Automotive Parts Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire auto parts firm for 700 million yuan ($109.59 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1gYdE32
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3875 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.