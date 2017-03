Aug 20 Offshore Oil Engineering Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit down 10.12 percent y/y at 1.56 billion yuan ($244.23 million)

* Says plans to invest $509.8 million to set up JV with U.S. Fluor Ltd

