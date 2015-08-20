Aug 20 Jinke Property Group Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 4.5 billion yuan ($704.50 million)in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay loans

* Says trading of shares to resume on August 21

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1E6xiFc ; bit.ly/1K85LEb

($1 = 6.3875 Chinese yuan renminbi)