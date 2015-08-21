Erawan Group Pcl

* Cuts 2015 revenue growth target to 28 percent from 35 percent after a bomb blast in Bangkok on Monday, company President Kamonwan Wipulakorn told Reuters

* Says cuts 2015 average hotel occupancy rate to 75 percent from 77 percent as some advance room bookings are cancelled or postponed

* Says confident of net profit in 2015 after 2014 loss

* Says may delay plans to list $50 million real estate investment trust to early 2016 from earlier planned in fourth quarter, depending on market conditions Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)