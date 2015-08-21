Central Plaza Hotel Pcl :

* Likely to miss 2015 revenue target of 20 billion baht ($561 million) as some customers cancel bookings after a bomb blast in Bangkok, Chief Financial Officer Ronnachit Mahattanapreut told Reuters

* Expects third-quarter average occupancy rate at 70 percent versus more than 80 percent before the blast

* Says average occupancy rate likely to be below target of 80 percent