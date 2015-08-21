** CPPGroup up c.44 pct to highest in more than 10 months, top gainer on London's AIM & heading towards largest one-day gain in 2.5 mnths

** Co says underlying oper profit for 2016 will be materially higher than the previous set expectations

** CPPGroup provides services like card protection, travel services and life insurances, and operates within financial, telecoms & travel sectors

** Nearly five times daily avg volume traded through in first half an hour