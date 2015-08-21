BRIEF-Cosmopolitan International Holdings expects net loss of group for FY will be considerably lower
* Expected that net loss of group for year ended 31st december, 2016 will be considerably lower
Aug 21 (Reuters) Invincible Investment Corp EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2015
LATEST PRIOR
FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 6.60 6.44
Operating 3.99 3.88
Recurring 2.53 2.45
Net 2.53 2.45
EPS 791 yen 766 yen
Div 815 yen 789 yen
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders of bank RMB6.87 billion up 11.51 pct