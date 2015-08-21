BRIEF-Cosmopolitan International Holdings expects net loss of group for FY will be considerably lower
* Expected that net loss of group for year ended 31st december, 2016 will be considerably lower
Aug 21 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
* Says wins land auction for 504.9 million yuan ($79.03 million) in Suzhou city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PD9pGn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3887 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Expected that net loss of group for year ended 31st december, 2016 will be considerably lower
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders of bank RMB6.87 billion up 11.51 pct