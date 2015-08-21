Aug 21 SKS Microfinance Ltd
SKS Microfinance Ltd has informed BSE that the Company
issued Commercial Papers of an aggregate amount of Rs. 25 crore
on August 21, 2015, which have been rated 'A1+' by a leading
rating agency. Instruments with the aforesaid rating are
considered to have a very strong degree of safety regarding
timely payment of financial obligations. Such instruments carry
the lowest credit risk.
The aggregate Commercial Paper outstanding as on date is Rs. 450
crore.
