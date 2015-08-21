Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 21 Henan Splendor Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says signs letter of intent to acquire at least 51 percent stake in Comlab (Beijing) for up to 210 million yuan ($32.87 million)
* Says trading of shares to resume on Aug 24
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1E84vQ8; bit.ly/1WJ4pos
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3887 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order