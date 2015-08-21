BRIEF-Bank of Chongqing announces operation approval for Chongqing Xinyu Financial Leasing
* Announcement on obtaining the operation approval issued by the CBRC chongqing bureau for financial leasing company
Aug 21 Cinda Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 2.7 percent y/y at 235.6 million yuan ($36.88 million)
($1 = 6.3887 Chinese yuan renminbi)
LAGOS, March 23 Nigeria's central bank said on Thursday it sold one-year treasury notes at 18.69 percent, above inflation rate for the second consecutive time in a bid to maintain positive yield and attract investors.