BRIEF-Bank of Chongqing announces operation approval for Chongqing Xinyu Financial Leasing
* Announcement on obtaining the operation approval issued by the CBRC chongqing bureau for financial leasing company
Aug 21 Jiangsu Phoenix Property Investment Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement
LAGOS, March 23 Nigeria's central bank said on Thursday it sold one-year treasury notes at 18.69 percent, above inflation rate for the second consecutive time in a bid to maintain positive yield and attract investors.