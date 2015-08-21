Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 21 CCS Supply Chain Management
* Says coal trading unit plans to bring in Hundsun Technologies as strategic investor
* Says Hundsun Technologies will invest 17.65 million yuan in its coal trading unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TXQ3BC
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order