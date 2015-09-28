Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 28 China's Didi Kuaidi says invested in India's largest ride-hailing app Ola.
* Didi Kuaidi joins existing investors, including Falcon Edge, GIC, Tiger Global Management and SoftBank
* Investment supports Ola's continued expansion in India
* Didi Kuaidi says believes India and China have enormous market potential
* No investment value given
* Ola controls 80 pct of India's taxi-hailing business, completes more than 750,000 rides per day - statement
* Ola recently announced plan to invest $75 mln in new car leasing programme (Reporting by John Ruwitch)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order