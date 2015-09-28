Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 28 Xian Longi Silicon Materials Corp
* Says signs strategic agreement on agricultural photovoltaic project in Hebei province, total investment about 800 million yuan ($125.60 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JxVYSl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3694 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order