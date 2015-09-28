UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 28 Eastern Gold Jade Co Ltd
* Says to raise Yunnan unit's registered capital to 365 million yuan ($57.31 million) from 120 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1iVAVUZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3694 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.