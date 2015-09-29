PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 29 Daiichi Chuo Kisen Kaisha says:
* filed for bankruptcy protection with about 120 billion yen ($1.00 billion) in liabilities
* unit Star Bulk Carrier Co filed for bankruptcy protection with 56.9 billion yen in liabilities Further company coverage: ($1 = 119.6700 yen)
SHANGHAI, March 30 China's State Power Investment Corp said Westinghouse Electric Co's bankruptcy filing would not have a "substantial impact" on the country's nuclear plans.