Sept 29 Hangzhou CNCR-IT Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire technology firm for 660 million yuan ($103.74 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 250 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FEOsdr

