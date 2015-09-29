** Shares in management service provider Mitie Group
rise more than 4 pct after co says on track to deliver good FY
organic rev growth
** Stock best performer on FTSE All Share Support Services
Index and among top 5 gainers on FTSE Mid Cap 250
Index
** Co says National Living Wage a welcome move; to help
retention rate in co
** Investec writes in a note that the share price has
struggled of late, as concerns about the minimum wage have
plagued sentiment but today's update should reassure &
reiterates "buy" rating
** Best day for the stock in 1-month bringing YTD gains to
7.1 pct
