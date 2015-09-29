** Shares in management service provider Mitie Group rise more than 4 pct after co says on track to deliver good FY organic rev growth

** Stock best performer on FTSE All Share Support Services Index and among top 5 gainers on FTSE Mid Cap 250 Index

** Co says National Living Wage a welcome move; to help retention rate in co

** Investec writes in a note that the share price has struggled of late, as concerns about the minimum wage have plagued sentiment but today's update should reassure & reiterates "buy" rating

** Best day for the stock in 1-month bringing YTD gains to 7.1 pct

