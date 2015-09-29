BRIEF-New Age Beverages to buy assets from Marley Beverage Co
* New Age Beverages Corp - on March 23, entered asset purchase agreement whereby co agreed to acquire substantially all of operating assets of Marley Beverage Co
Sept 29 (Reuters) -
* Japan tobacco says to pay cash for reynolds assets, which include trademarks for natural american spirit brand outside the u.s.
* Japan tobacco says to buy reynolds american assets for 600 billion yen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Edmund Klamann)
* New Age Beverages Corp - on March 23, entered asset purchase agreement whereby co agreed to acquire substantially all of operating assets of Marley Beverage Co
March 29 Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.