Morocco's BMCE bank posts 4 pct rise in net profit for 2016
RABAT, March 30 Moroccan lender BMCE Bank of Africa said on Thursday its net profit rose 4 percent in 2016, reaching a record 2 billion dirhams ($204 million).
Sept 29 Suzhou New District Hi Tech Industrial Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan ($157.18 million) bonds in public offering, and up to 2 billion yuan bonds in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KNHQp1; bit.ly/1KNHUoM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3621 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
RABAT, March 30 Moroccan lender BMCE Bank of Africa said on Thursday its net profit rose 4 percent in 2016, reaching a record 2 billion dirhams ($204 million).
BERLIN, March 30 Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond is to visit his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin on Thursday, a day after the British government formally started the process of leaving the European Union, a German ministry spokeswoman said.