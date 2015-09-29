BRIEF-Palestine Islamic Bank AGM approves FY cash dividend
* AGM approves cash dividend of 8.5 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nOtpRd) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 30 (Fitch) 惠誉国际信用评等公司今日将德商德意志银行台北分行(德意志台北)已发行之新台币无担保主顺位金融债券国内长期评等移出负向评等观察名单并确认其评等‘AA(twn)’ 。此评等行动继惠誉于2017年3月13日将母行德意志银行之长期发行人违约评等移出负向评等观察名单，确认其评等‘A- ’ ，评等展望为负向。惠誉并无授予债券评等展望。 主要评等考量 债券评等 此德意志台北所发行的债券评等与德意志银行的信用体质一致，对应至国内评等为 'AA(twn)'。该债券之国内评等系属台湾国内评等的评级中较高者，反映相较于国内之债券及发行机构其发生违约的可能性较低，因母行在必要时将提供强健的支援。评等结 果系根据惠誉对金融机构发行主顺位金融债券之评等准则。 评等敏感性 债券评等 若母行德意志银行的长期发行人违约评等有任何调整将同向影响此债券国内评等。 有关德意志银行详细之评等考量及评等敏感性，请参详惠誉于2017年3月13日发布之评等新闻稿 &