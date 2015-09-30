BRIEF-Peace Living completes 83,800 shares' buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 83,800 shares of common stock at 62.9 million yen in March, as result of 10.7 percent stake of shares(85,000 shares)' buy-back plan disclosed on Feb. 20
Sept 30 Bank Of Baroda Ltd
* Reduction in base rate by 25 basis points from 9.90% to 9.65% p.a.
* Reduction in base rate and BPLR
* To reduce bench-mark prime lending rate (BPLR) by 25 basis points from 14.15% p.a. To 13.90% p.a.
* Reduction in both rates will be effective from October 05, 2015
Bank of Baroda has informed BSE that the Bank has decided to reduce Base Rate by 25 basis points from 9.90% p.a. to 9.65% p.a. and also to reduce Bench-mark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR) by 25 basis points from 14.15% p.a. to 13.90% p.a. The reduction in both rates will be effective from October 05, 2015.
* Trading in shares of Winfull Group Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 3/4/2017