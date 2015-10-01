BRIEF-National Grid says James Harrison takes over as head of London ops
* James Harrison takes over as national grid gas distribution's head of operations for London
Oct 1 TVS Motor Company Ltd
* Says total sales of for september stood at 232,775 units against 236,751 units in 2014
* Says total exports grew by 33 percent to 41,435 units in september 2015
* Tvs motor says during q2 sales increased to 6.79 lakh units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Comcast Corp- unveils new wireless service with an unlimited data plan called Xfinity Mobile- analyst event
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit a one-month low in line with Treasury yields, which fell on concerns about the Trump administration's ability to implement tax cuts and on safehaven bids due to weakening stock prices, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.