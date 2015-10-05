** Gaming technology company falls 3 pct, one of the top losers on FTSE-250 midcap index

** Playtech says received a letter from Central Bank of Ireland opposing $105m acquisition of Ava Trade

** Co states that it will be seeking "clarification" today

** "Playtech remains confident that it can address the regulatory issues, but without knowing what are the precise concerns, it will be difficult for investors to fully assess the risks," analysts at Canaccord Genuity say

** Co agreed to acquire Ava Trade in July for $105 mln (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)