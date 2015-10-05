BRIEF-Al Madina for Finance and Investment posts FY profit
Oct 5 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
* Says to cut retail prime lending rate by 25 basis points, with effect from Oct. 6
* HDFC says effective home loan rates for new customers would be 9.65 percent and for women will be 5 basis points lower at 9.60 percent Further company coverage:
ZURICH, March 30 Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution AG, the vehicle disposing of the remnants of failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria, is well ahead of plans to wind down 80 percent of its portfolio by the end of 2018 and may hit the goal this year, it said.