** Greggs, which runs a chain of bakery shops, up 5 pct in strong volumes & 2nd top FTSE midcap gainer after British co says growth for year will be slightly ahead of its forecast, despite tough Q4 comps

** News marks co's third FY guidance hike in less than six months

** The British baker posts 4.9 pct rise in like-for-like sales in the 13 weeks to Oct. 3, helped by new products such as a spicy meatball melt baguette

** UBS assumes H2 like for like sales growth at 4 pct, vs previous forecast of +3 pct & raises FY EPS forecast by 3 pct

** Co sells food-on-the-go like sausage rolls

** More than a fourth of daily avg volume traded through in less than first 15 mins post morning bell (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)