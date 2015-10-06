** Abu Dhabi-based hospital group Al Noor up c.6 pct in strong volumes & on-track for sharpest two-day gain since March 2014, boosted by deal talks

** Co confirms on Monday it is in talks with South African rival Mediclinic International about a merge

** Johannesburg-listed Mediclinic up 3 pct on Tuesday

** Combined entity would be a major player in the UAE, with international presence in South Africa and Switzerland as well as the UK through a 29.9 pct stake in Spire Healthcare

** Nearly 3x full day's avg volume traded on Al Noor in 30 mns post-open

** Up to Monday's close, stock had fallen about 7 pct